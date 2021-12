Since 1994, Geoff Keighley has been embedded in the video game landscape. Involved at a young age in Cybermania ’94: The Ultimate Game Awards–the first video game awards show to be broadcast on television–Keighley has become best known for his work as the host of GameTrailers TV. Since The Game Awards began in 2014, Keighley has served as the host and executive producer. Now, as the 2021 ceremony fast approaches, the man himself is giving some insight regarding what fans can expect to see during the procession. While the show is a time to reflect on the titles 2021 had to offer, it also offers a peek into what gamers can expect in 2022 and beyond.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO