Pittsburgh Festival Opera brings 'Ho-Ho-Holiday Extravaganza' to Edgeworth Club

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…”

Mezzo-Soprano Marianne Cornetti started singing those words when asked about the inspiration of holiday music for her upcoming performance.

“I could listen to Christmas music all year long,” said Cornetti, who will be Mrs. Claus at the Ho-Ho-Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 19 at the Edgeworth Club in Sewickley. “We don’t hear enough of it. It is joyous and uplifting. How can you not love songs like ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’? They are the magic of the season.”

Cornetti hopes to bring that magic to the Edgeworth Club. She will be joined on stage with Kevin Glavin as Santa Claus as well as Danielle Pastin and John Pickle as elves, and young artists Meg Jones and Colin Aikins. Bryan Sable will be the pianist. The John Pastin Band will play as guests dance at the holiday party. There will be a silent auction.

The event is a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Festival Opera where Cornetti is artistic director. Cocktail hour is at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. and a holiday party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WTAE-TV anchor Mike Clark will emcee and also sing.

“It was great to be able to do virtual performances during the pandemic, but nothing compares to live music,” said Cornetti, a Rossyln Farms resident who is a Cabot native.

This will be the first time for the event at the Edgeworth Club. It was to be at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, but organizers decided to go with a smaller gathering because of covid-19.

Colin Aikins

Aikins, of Lower Burrell, is a senior at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. He attended a concert of Cornetti’s in 2014 and asked to sing the song “Caro mio ben” by Tommaso Giordani for her.

“I started to cry, and he said, ‘Is it that bad?’” Cornetti said. “I said, ‘no, no, it’s beautiful.’ Colin sings with his heart.”

Aikins, a tenor, said that was his first time singing in front of a professional. He said he didn’t have a lot of confidence back then.

“Being on stage with Marianne for this holiday performance will be amazing,” Aikins said. “She is the most kind-hearted, genuine person.”

He said a dream is to one day release a Christmas album with a giant orchestra and choir singing classic hymns.

“Christmas music is so uplifting and grand,” he said. “It inspires you to feel every emotion.”

Guests will hear holiday favorites as well as tunes from Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme,” “because we are an opera organization,” said Cornetti, who took over as artistic director in December 2019.

She has performed all over the world and continues to be on stage although not as often because of the pandemic. Cornetti has never canceled a show in 33 years. She was a soloist at the Sewickley Presbyterian Church from 1990-94.

“It is going to be a great event, a magical part of Christmas,” said Cornetti. “The people in Sewickley have embraced us. They are a wonderful community.”

Tickets are $150, $50 for 12 and under and are available on pittsburghfestivalopera.org.