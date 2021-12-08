ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 of the Most Absurd Side Characters in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

 4 days ago
Making history with its 15th season as the longest running live-action comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back to somehow surprise us again. While we all love (or love to hate) Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee, and Frank, it’s easy to forget that the side characters in their lives play just...

Paste Magazine

The 15 Worst Things the Always Sunny Gang Has Ever Done

Tonight marks the the debut of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15, and we can expect even more darkly comedic hijinks, shouting matches, and, perhaps, schemes and deeds that go a bit too far. The Gang is no stranger to the latter, so to mark 15 seasons of chaos, I am here to look back on 15 instances of them at some of their absolute worst.
darkhorizons.com

New “Mrs. Maisel,” “Always Sunny” Promos

Amazon Prime Video has announced a February 18th premiere date for the fourth season of its original series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. The fourth season begins in 1960 as Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones.
Charlie Day
David Hornsby
Jimmi Simpson
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: La Brea Season 1 Finale, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15

The week after Thanksgiving always feels a little fever dreamy – where am I? How did I get here? Is there any pie left? – and the only antidote for that weird, cloudy feeling is to watch TV. (Don't fact check that.) It's a little bit of a mixed bag, depending on your mood: La Brea ends its first season tonight, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its 15th (!) on Wednesday, Money Heist wraps up entirely on Friday. And in the middle of all of it all, there's a Kenny G documentary! What a perfectly odd amalgamation of things for this perfectly odd stretch of days. Cheers.
GeekTyrant

Fun New Trailer For IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 15 Delivers a Banquette of Humiliation

The debut of Season 15 of the FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming up quick and today we’ve got a new trailer to share with you that offers more of a tease of the zany ridiculousness that we can expect from the series and the gang as they head off to Ireland. As Dennis says in the trailer, this series is sure to deliver a “banquet of humiliation.”
CinemaBlend

Of Course It's Always Sunny Star Kaitlin Olson's 'Most Excruciating Day' Filming Season 15 Involves Dee As A Swamp Monster

It’s been two years since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s fourteenth season ended, and with so much anticipation — including a quarantine-filled 2020 — television’s longest-running live-action comedy is going to explode onto our screens December 1 in ways we’re not ready for, and I cannot wait. The excitement is only heightened by hearing tidbits about what to expect in Season 15, including Kaitlin Olson describing a particularly excruciating day of filming that involved her becoming a swamp monster.
phillyvoice.com

Glenn Howerton shares moment he realized 'It's Always Sunny' was so popular

The Gang finally made its long-awaited return Wednesday night when the 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" debuted on FXX, cementing it as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history. During an appearance Thursday night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Glenn Howerton said...
The Independent

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast address blackface mistake in latest episode

The latest episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has admitted to a past wrongdoing.In 2020, Netflix removed a season six episode titled “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth”, in which Rob McElhenney played Danny Glover in a fake sequel to action film Lethal Weapon.The episode saw McElhenney use blackface while in character as Glover’s role in the film, Roger Murtaugh.McElhenney used blackface again for the same reason in season nine episode “Lethal Weapon 6”.The actor and writer of the show decided to address the decision in the latest episode of its 15th season, with the characters uniting to make...
Columbian

‘Always Sunny’ sets record for long run

PHILADELPHIA — With the premiere of its 15th season Wednesday on FXX, “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” became the longest-running live action comedy series ever. The sitcom beats out classic series “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” which ran for 14 seasons from 1952 to 1966. The sitcom — ostensibly...
Entertainment Weekly

Danny DeVito explains why he's really the kid in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family

Like all great sitcoms, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the story of a family. But while Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds may technically be the father of this family — literally in the case of Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), figuratively for Charlie (Charlie Day) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) — the actor insists the opposite is true.
Primetimer

Rob McElhenney: Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia revisited our past use of blackface

It's Always Sunny's past homages to Lethal Weapon featured McElhenney's Mac and Kaitlin Olson's Dee wearing blackface, while Danny DeVito's Frank played a Native American character. The two episodes were among the five pulled from streaming last year amid the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd's death. It's Always Sunny decided to revisit the Lethal Weapon episodes in the second episode of Season 15, released on Wednesday, titled "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6." “We tend not to talk about seasons of the show until we are in the writers’ room because, otherwise, we’ll just go crazy,” says McElhenney. “When we sat down that first day, we realized that we should address this in some way. And, obviously, we wanted to tackle it the same way we tackle everything, which is through the prism of this very specific situation and these very specific people.” He adds: "We knew that we wanted to do it in a responsible fashion. So that’s what we did."
CinemaBlend

What It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's True Goal Is With Its Comedy, According To Glenn Howerton

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wasted no time in defining its signature sense of humor when Season 1 premiered over a decade ago. The hit sitcom’s unapologetically awful protagonists (arguably the villains of their own show) made millions of fans bust a gut with their absurd antics. However, despite the Gang’s apparent moral vacuity, the actual point of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn’t to promote their ideology - at least, not according to co-creator and star Glenn Howerton.
Tell-Tale TV

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Review: The Gang Buys a Roller Rink/The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey (Season 15 Episodes 3 and 4)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episodes 3 and 4, “The Gang Buys a Roller Rink” and “The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey,” are two slightly uneven installments when presented as a pair. Episode 4 rises victorious as the strongest, giving the consistently brilliant Kaitlin Olson a chance to shine.
Distractify

The ABC Show 'Abbott Elementary' Could Be Your New Favorite Workplace Comedy

If there's one thing we love, it's a workplace comedy. Now, another one is coming our way called Abbott Elementary. Starring and written by actress Quinta Brunson, it's all about the lives of teachers and staff who work at the fictional Willard R. Abbott School in Philadelphia. They're doing their best to provide an education to students in an underfunded district.
