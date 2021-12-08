Vookcast #227: Should We Already Be Concerned With NSO’s Expansion Pack?

Nintendo has announced that it’ll be working with KidZania at two of its locations in Japan to add Game Builder Garage to its curriculum. If you’ve never heard of KidZania, neither had we until 30 minutes ago, but it’s “children’s vocation and social experience facility” (according to Nintendo). But basically, it’s somewhere kids can go to learn to do different jobs in a wide range of occupations in a fun way. Nintendo will be renovating the Video Game Company portion of two locations. It’ll be using the Nintendo Switch title, Game Builder Garage, to get kids to learn how to make video games. The Tokyo and Koshien locations in Japan are receiving these renovations, replacing a Nintendo Labo theme before.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO