ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Vookcast #227: Should We Already Be Concerned With NSO’s Expansion Pack?

By Daniel Vuckovic
vooks.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke and Michael to consider if Paper Mario’s timing on the NSO’s Expansion Pack is an early warning sign that the service will see more droughts...

www.vooks.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Paper Mario is the next N64 game to drop on the NSO Expansion Pack

It’s been two months since we got the initial batch of Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. And it looks like Nintendo might be doing only one game every two months. The next game of the rank is Paper Mario, originally released in 2000. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Original Paper Mario Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack December 10th

Nintendo has announced a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week. The original Paper Mario will be joining the roster of Nintendo 64 titles included in the Expansion Pack on December 10th. Nintendo has also uploaded a trailer for the game, which you can find below:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expansion Pack#Nso#Vookcast#Twitter#The Super Nintendo
vooks.net

Nintendo partners with Kidzania to teach kids how to make games with Game Builder Garage

Nintendo has announced that it’ll be working with KidZania at two of its locations in Japan to add Game Builder Garage to its curriculum. If you’ve never heard of KidZania, neither had we until 30 minutes ago, but it’s “children’s vocation and social experience facility” (according to Nintendo). But basically, it’s somewhere kids can go to learn to do different jobs in a wide range of occupations in a fun way. Nintendo will be renovating the Video Game Company portion of two locations. It’ll be using the Nintendo Switch title, Game Builder Garage, to get kids to learn how to make video games. The Tokyo and Koshien locations in Japan are receiving these renovations, replacing a Nintendo Labo theme before.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sold 6 million copies in its first week on sale

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl — remakes of the fan favourite Diamond and Pearl from the Nintendo DS — have had an incredible first week in the sales charts. As reported by Japanese website Gamebiz, and reportedly sourced straight from the horse’s mouth at Nintendo, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have collectively sold 6 million copies worldwide in the games’ first week on sale. The outlet doesn’t specify if that refers to the first business week following release (meaning an availability period of roughly 10 days), or if it refers to the 7 days of and following the game’s release.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax comes to Switch in 2022

The fighting title, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. It was revealed this morning at The Game Awards. Originally released in 2013 in Arcades and coming to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2014. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will release on March 17th...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Nintendo
vooks.net

Masayuki Uemura, the lead engineer of the NES and SNES has passed away

Masayuki Uemura, who worked at Nintendo designing the NES and SNES, passed away on December 6th, aged 78. Uemura started at Nintendo in 1972, and among the many things he did at Nintendo was to design the NES and SNES console hardware. Before that, he worked on Nintendo’s Color-TV console line in the 1970s. He was head of Nintendo’s research and development until 2004, when he retired.
TECHNOLOGY
vooks.net

Nintendo adds ‘Trending by Play Time’ charts to Switch eShop

Nintendo has added a new chart section to the Nintendo Switch eShop, “Trending by Play Time” is a chart of games with the longest average playtime over the past two weeks. Games must be played by over 1000 or more people to get on the charts. At the moment, we have a surprising game in the first position, Disgaea 4. The next ones are the newly released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. No doubt they’d be in the first position if they were just one game.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Banjo Kazooie launches on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack in January

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service offering online play, access to retro games, and more. The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. Banjo Kazooie is set to release on the Nintendo 64 service in January 2022. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak getting three new amiibo

The Game Awards gave us a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming paid expansion, and there’s a few interesting little details in there. Firstly, we got a little taste of the story, which seems to focus on the royal trader Rondine in a new outpost in the nearby land of Elgado. There’s some spooky, scary monsters here, stronger than ever, and it’s your job to take them down. You know how it is.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Among Us VR revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Among Us, one of the biggest indie titles in recent years, is taking a step onto a new platform, enabling players to partake in all of the crewmate and imposter shenanigans in first-person VR. At The Game Awards, a surprise trailer from Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Loop Hero (Switch) Review

Loop Hero is as brutal as it is addictive. I loved it on PC without being very good at it. I was never brave enough to fully throw into the ring all available cards, opting instead for something close to dominance on the loop – at least until the boss, which regularly whacked me back to oblivion to restart from scratch. I now realise that this is a completely valid approach and that part of the beauty of Loop Hero is discovering strategies to either reap loot or go for broke against each chapter’s boss. Multiple times.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Have a gamer in your life you need to shop for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for gamers can get complicated, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or how to get started. Without specific requests, it’s not always easy to pick out the perfect gift. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve put together a gamer-centric gift guide with a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy