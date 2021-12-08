ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alicia Keys Shares What Happened To Her J. Cole Collaboration

thatgrapejuice.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys is getting candid. The ‘No One’ singer has just revealed what happened to her J. Cole collaboration that was supposed to appear on her upcoming ‘KEYS’ album. Full story below…. During her interview with...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Here's the Thing Alicia Keys Vows to Never Do to Her Husband Swizz Beatz

Watch: Alicia Keys Dishes About New Music & Husband Swizz Beatz. There's nothing Alicia Keys loves like a good dare!. However, after the singer-songwriter's fans sent her several at her own request, one stuck out as simply too risky: "Prank your husband, Swizz Beatz." Why? As Alicia exclusively shared during...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
J. Cole
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Alicia Keys Explains Why Her New Double Album Feels Like 'A Homecoming'

With seven albums under her belt, Alicia Keys wanted to do something different with her latest project, Keys, so she split the album into two parts: the Originals half featuring self-produced songs with "laidback piano vibes" and the Unlocked half with some of the same tracks with "upbeat, drums and level up” songs, courtesy of Mike Will Made-It. In celebration of the project, the singer/songwriter performed material from the album and treated fans to some classic tracks during her iHeartRadio Album Release Party.
MUSIC
Kansas City Star

Review: A journey into the duality of Alicia Keys

“KEYS,” Alicia Keys (RCA Records) In Alicia Keys' latest album, the R&B artist gives us an inside look at the duality of her creative process. With her album titled “KEYS”, the 15-time Grammy-winning artist breaks down her album into two versions giving listeners the chance to take in her classical side with “Original” and the more upbeat songs on “Unlocked” featuring producer Mike Will Made-It.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complex
1051thebounce.com

Alicia Keys Releases ‘KEYS’, Fans React To Her ‘Masterpiece’

Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album KEYS today (Dec. 10) and fans are giving the album all of the praise crowning the project a pure “masterpiece.”. The album has two sides, one side of original songs and one side of “unlocked” songs. Assisting Keys on the album are artists Brandi Carlile, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Pusha T, Lil Wayne, and Swae Lee.
WAYNE, MI
jammin1057.com

Alicia Keys Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Double Album, ‘KEYS’

Alicia Keys has revealed the tracklist for her eighth studio album, KEYS. The 15-time Grammy-winner couldn’t hold her excitement as she shared the tracklist on Twitter:. “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side And tell me what title intrigues you most.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Alicia Keys Says Swizz Beats Gave Her The ICK - He Wasn’t Her Type

Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys have been married for quite sometime now but would you believe me if I told you that she actually wasn’t feeling him at first?. In a recent interview she drops all the details about their first interactions and says that he definitely gave her the ick and wasn’t her vibe until she realized that she just didn’t know him for who he truly was.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys Delivers a Huge Album Without a Huge Ego

2021 has seen its share of albums in which major artists meet huge expectations with supersize tracklists — records like Drake’s 86-minute Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s punishingly enormous Donda. Now you can add Alicia Keys to the list of A-list epic-makers. Keys, her eighth album, is a 26-song double-LP. But Alicia has never been one for self-indulgence, so she’s neatly divvied the project up into two distinct, easily digestible collections: Originals is, as she puts it, a set of “laidback piano vibes,” while almost all of its companion Unlocked is comprised of the songs from Originals reworked with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Alicia Keys has been in the studio with J. Cole

Alicia Keys has revealed that she’s been in the studio with J.Cole and the pair have finished “two or three” songs that might be released in the future. In September, Keys released a Youtube documentary about the creation of her upcoming double album ‘KEYS’ that featured footage of her and Cole working on a song together.
MUSIC
rolling out

Alicia Keys is finally at peace as she makes new tracks

Alicia Keys is “finally comfortable in [her] own greatness.”. The 40-year-old singer was recently named the Female R&B Act of the Millennium by the Recording Industry Association of America and admitted that she is now at peace with her “grandness and greatness” as she releases a double LP titled Keys.
MUSIC
Complex

Khalid Shares New ‘Scenic Drive’ Project f/ Alicia Keys, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, and More

Khalid has shared his first new project in over two years. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped his new tape Scenic Drive, showing off his versatility by just how well he meshes with his supporting cast on the nine-track project. The effort serves as a driving soundtrack of sorts, with a melodic intro from Alicia Keys and assistance throughout from Ari Lennox, 6lack, Lucky Daye, J.I.D, Smino, Majid Jordan, Kiana Ledé, and QUIN.
MUSIC
Antelope Valley Press

A special gift from Alicia Keys

In collaboration with Apple Music and just in time for the holidays, Alicia Keys gifts the exclusive EP, “Alicia Keys: Sweet Dreams.”. The four-track set is available for streaming on Apple Music and is described as a “collection of lullabies” in spatial audio. For those unfamiliar with the term, spatial audio is how Apple brands its immersive, 360-degree sound tech. Basically, it’s a form of digital surround sound where the origin points of different sounds can envelope you from all directions.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy