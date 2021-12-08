Alicia Keys Shares What Happened To Her J. Cole Collaboration

2021 has seen its share of albums in which major artists meet huge expectations with supersize tracklists — records like Drake’s 86-minute Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s punishingly enormous Donda. Now you can add Alicia Keys to the list of A-list epic-makers. Keys, her eighth album, is a 26-song double-LP. But Alicia has never been one for self-indulgence, so she’s neatly divvied the project up into two distinct, easily digestible collections: Originals is, as she puts it, a set of “laidback piano vibes,” while almost all of its companion Unlocked is comprised of the songs from Originals reworked with...
