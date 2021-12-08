ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Drafting Big Tech Blacklist to Curb Foreign Investments

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
As part of China’s continuing big tech crackdown, regulators are devising a blacklist targeting new companies that use variable interest entities (VIEs) to run their businesses, Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday (Dec. 8), citing unnamed sources. The blacklist is anticipated to keep a tight rein on the...

Comments / 1

