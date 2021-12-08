China Drafting Big Tech Blacklist to Curb Foreign Investments

This article is part of a short series. You can find Part 1 here. Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Political Activism Are Also In Danger Outside of China’s Territories. Even if you’re in an industry that the Chinese government doesn’t dominate, and you’re not affected by threats of arrest if you ever go to China (because you don’t plan on going), the government has made it clear that it still wants to find ways to intimidate you. Whole articles could be written (and have) about foreign activities meant to harass, intimidate, and even kidnap people. The government has made it clear that it think its laws have global jurisdiction. Other countries are very unlikely to actually extradite you to China for speaking against their leaders, but the process of refusing the extradition could still involve your arrest and needing to attend hearings to fight an extradition. In other words, the process itself could be the punishment if you pass through any of the dozens of countries with an extradition treaty.

