Snyder County passes tentative budget of nearly $21 million

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 4 days ago

MIDDLEBURG — A tentative $20.9 million spending plan for 2022 was approved Tuesday by the Snyder County Commissioners who plan to trim the nearly $200,000 deficit in the next few weeks.

“Right now we have a deficit of about $194,000, but I’m confident we’ll make that up,” said board Chairman Joe Kantz. A final budget adoption will take place Dec. 28.

Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said the 2022 budget of $20,957,207 is $1.76 million less than the current spending plan, largely due to the cost of the courthouse Annex renovations included in this year’s budget.

He said the commissioners should have no problem reducing the deficit.

“It’s far less than the $1.7 million deficit we had last year,” Phillips said.

Commissioner Chuck Steininger said the deficit reduction will not impact services or the way the county operates.

He and Kantz said the aim is to have no tax increase for 2022.

