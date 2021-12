Chumbi Valley is the next big iteration in the play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain gaming market, as it provides a sense of familiarization and nostalgia from the much-loved Pokemon and Zelda era but with its own unique game mechanics and adorable nonfungible token (NFT) characters. Its biggest strength of all, however, may be the surprisingly large community it has built, and well before anything has even been released to the public.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO