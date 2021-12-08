ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY attorney general race: Zephyr Teachout talks Cuomo, opioid crisis, bail reform and more

By Dan Mannarino, Veronica Rosario, Hazel Sanchez
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — PIX11 News is your election headquarters so we’re bringing you all of the candidates who will be vying for our vote in 2022.

Progressive candidate for New York state attorney general, Zephyr Teachout, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the biggest issues facing New Yorkers.

Teachout, who has her sights set on cleaning up corruption in Albany, spoke on the misconduct allegations around former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and how she feels current AG Letitia James has handled the investigation.

Who’s running for NY governor? Full list of candidates vying for seat in 2022 election

A current law professor at Fordham University, Teachout has been known for her work in anti-trust law and breaking up big monopolies.

Citing the impact of the opioid crisis across the country and in New York, Teachout said she won’t rest until Big Pharma executives have been held accountable for their role in the crisis.

She also spoke on criminal justice reform amid a rise in crime, saying she stands by the existing bail reform measures, but instead wants to take aim at interrupting the “iron pipeline” and going after illegal and ghost guns.

NYC council can’t strike vote on menthol tobacco ban

NEW YORK — Word spread quickly Friday among New York City’s health and community advocates about the City Council’s potential failure to pass a bill banning menthol flavor tobacco products. For one community advocate, Shanequa Charles, the banning of menthol is personal. One reason, she said, is that her daughter “doesn’t have a grandma” due […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
5 things to know about New York’s new indoor mask mandate

NEW YORK — Facing a startling spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new statewide indoor mask mandate on Friday. Hochul said she’s requiring everyone in most indoor public spaces to mask up for at least the next few weeks in an effort to slow the spread of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First-of-its-kind report released on AAPI health

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York City Department of Health released a first-of-its-kind report Friday on the health of Asians and Pacific Islanders in New York City. A similar report was released in 2017 on Latinos, and health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said this most recent report is to better account for health gaps among […]
QUEENS, NY
