ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital CEO Ken Keller talks about how COVID-19 has impacted hospitals

By Jim Scott
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y72YB_0dHFIIPU00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 2021 was another challenging year for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Lauren Small Children’s Center. Its staff treated far more children for COVID-19 than in 2020. But the fine staff at BMH and Lauren Small Children’s Center took care of business.

Now, there are plans for yet another major addition to the wide array of pediatric medical services at L.S.C.C.

17 News spoke with Ken Keller, President and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Jim Scott: $12.5 million raised here in Kern County since 1991 to benefit Memorial Hospital and Lauren Small Children’s Center. What does that mean to you?

Keller: “That 12 and a half million represents the commitment, the support the giving nature of the people within Kern County that have helped us to establish the Lauren Small Children’s Center and to continue to grow it to what it is today.”

Jim: “Tell me how you spent the money that you raised last year during our Day of Giving.”

Keller: “As you know, we hit our major milestone and ended up generating significantly more funds than what we anticipated and we were very energized and very thrilled and very thankful for that. What we use the money for was purchasing additional equipment to take care of children primarily in the last year in our neonatal intensive care unit and in pediatrics in general. This year what we’re really kind of thinking about is respirators, and ventilators and having those other additional equipment to advance what we’re doing in our NICU.”

Jim: “So this is the second year you’ve had to deal with everything that the pandemic has brought with it. How has that impacted operations this year?”

Keller: “Well, the number of pediatric COVID admissions is actually tripled between last year and this year.”

Jim: “What’s on tap for 2022 here at Lauren small children’s center?”

Keller: “As you know, we’ve developed Lauren Small Children’s Center into basically, using words that you and I’ve talked about before, a pediatric hospital within a hospital. The one thing that’s going to be the capstone is the next phase, which we’re working on the planning of right now. And that is a plan for a dedicated pediatric operating rooms. So that’s to come in. We’ll have more information over the coming months.”

Jim: “This is a full blown success story, is it not? It’s nothing short of that.”

Keller: “It absolutely is. It’s growing the service in a way such that we are tailoring and putting it together again to meet the needs of the children here. Understanding that what we build today is going to be able to serve the next 2030 years. I come back to my original point and that is thank you to Bakersfield in Kern County for what you’ve done to support Bakersfield Memorial the Lawrence Mahler Children’s Center through CMN. It is a partnership that we know we’re going to continue to use the information use the resources, the tools that you give us to meet the needs of the children here in Kern County.”

Pledge line: 336-0500 or text KGET to 51555 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Fresno County sends 3 ambulance crews to help Kern with strained system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fresno County is stepping up to help Kern’s overtaxed ambulance system. Kern County Public Health says they’re simply not able to keep up with increasing emergency calls. Fresno County has agreed to send three ambulance crews to help. Meantime, local officials say people should not call 911 unless it’s a significant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Children’s Miracle Network annual Day of Giving raises more than $180K

UPDATE (12/9): The Children’s Miracle Network annual Day of Giving has raised more than $180,000 as of Thursday to enhance medical care for children in Kern County. Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Dec. 8 and has since been edited with updates. Children’s Miracle Network annual Day of Giving raises more than $173K […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 228 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 228 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 159,721 cases and 1,870 deaths. The department says 49,118 residents have recovered and 103,578 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,070 people are isolated at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Sports
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

Lamont Park to be renovated after county receives $6.5 million grant

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Lamont Park is going to undergo a major transformation thanks to $6.5 million in funding from Proposition 68 in hopes of improving the quality of life for Lamont residents. Proposition 68 is a $4 billion act passed in 2018 by voters dedicated to California parks, environment and water. The new park […]
LAMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Keller
KGET

KCSO seeking information in 2019 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to gather information regarding the murder of Joseph Melendez in 2019. On May 5, 2019, just after 1 a.m., Joseph Melendez, 26, was stabbed and left for dead on West Drive in East Bakersfield near Kern Medical. He died at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two Kern County school districts with weather delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lebec and Pine Mountain Club students will be starting two hours late this morning due to weather delays. El Tejon Unified School District and Peak to Peak Mountain Charter have two-hour delays due to snow or ice, according to Kern Alert Line. You can view all school weather delays click here.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Covid 19#Bmh#L S C C 17 News#Covid
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy