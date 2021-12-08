UFC rankings under fire (again) — ‘Rafael Fiziev being ranked No. 11 is a joke’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight queenpin, Amanda Nunes, will look to deny another challenger in Julianna Pena this weekend (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nunes hasn’t defended her 135-pound title in two years, but no one really cares. That sentiment is a testament to both the profound dominance of her reign and the complete lack of development at Bantamweight. There aren’t any new faces trying to contend, and that includes Pena, who’s been on the roster since 2013! Really, Pena secured her title shot simply be being the only woman vocally calling for a shot vs. “The Lioness,” and now we’ll found out if she’s in over her head.
Comments / 0