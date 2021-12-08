ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock's 'MacGruber'

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope...

Comments / 0

