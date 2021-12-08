Pelé back in hospital in Brazil for treatment on colon tumour

Pelé, pictured in April 2019, is in a São Paulo hospital.

Pelé is in hospital to undergo treatment for a colon tumour, São Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday. It added that the 81-year-old former Brazil international was in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The three-times World Cup winner underwent surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and spent nearly a month in hospital. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

According to Wednesday’s note from the hospital, Pelé is “continuing” his treatment. The football legend said on Twitter last month that he was “fine” and feeling better “every day”.

Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told the Associated Press that Pelé was having chemotherapy to treat the tumour found during routine examinations at the end of August. Pelé was briefly in intensive care after surgery on his right colon and has been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside São Paulo.