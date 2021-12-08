ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boss says sorry for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss of a US mortgage company, who fired hundreds of his staff in a Zoom meeting has said he is "deeply sorry" for the way the lay-offs were handled. The sackings were necessary said Vishal Garg, but he accepted he had "blundered the execution" and "embarrassed" them. "I...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Google will fire employees who refuse vaccinations, report says

Google has reportedly told employees that those who fail to comply with company vaccine policies will ultimately lose their jobs. An internal memo, obtained by CNBC, told staff that they must upload documents proving vaccination status. Those who did not would be placed on unpaid leave and later sacked, it...
The Guardian

Better.com boss apologises for firing 900 staff on Zoom call

The chief executive of a US mortgage company who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call has apologised for failing to show “respect and appreciation” for the staff he sacked. The founder and chief executive of better.com, Vishal Garg, expressed contrition in a message (pdf) posted on his company’s website.
Fudzilla

Boss admits Zoom firings were poorly handled

A boss of a US mortgage company, who fired hundreds of his staff in a Zoom meeting admits that he might have blundered the execution… in much the same way that Henry the VIII did for Thomas Cromwell. For those who came in late, Vishal Garg fired 900 staff...
CBS New York

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Apologizes For Zoom Firing: ‘I Blundered The Execution’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of a startup mortgage company apologized Wednesday after video showed him fire hundreds of employees over Zoom. On Dec. 1, Vishal Garg fired some 900 employees from Better.com, a digital mortgage lender with offices in Oakland, California. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” Garg could be heard saying on the call. The video went viral this week, as some took issue with how the massive layoff was handled. Garg later posted a letter of apology on the company’s website. “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” the statement read in part. “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.” The message appears to be addressed to current staff at the company.
AL.com

Better.com CEO who laid off 900 in Zoom call says he ‘blundered’

The head of an online mortgage company has apologized to remaining employees for laying off 900 former workers in a mass Zoom call. “I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution,” Vishal Garg wrote in a letter posted on Better.com “In doing so, I embarrassed you.”
primenewsghana.com

Vishal Garg: US boss fires 900 employees over Zoom

The boss of a US firm has been criticised after he fired around 900 of his staff on a single Zoom call. "If you're on this call you're part of the unlucky group being laid off," said Vishal Garg, chief executive of mortgage firm Better.com, on the call, later uploaded to social media.
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

900 fired by Zoom: Mortgage staff shares how they were cut in a minute

Christian Chapman, a former underwriter at Better.com, thought he was logging onto another of CEO Vishal Garg’s town halls. He didn’t know it would be his last call as an employee of the online mortgage company. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group...
BBC

Call centre staff being stalked and abused, says bank boss

Call centre staff are facing a rising level of customer abuse ahead of Christmas, the boss of online bank First Direct Chris Pitt has said. One of his staff was stalked online, he said, while others had been barraged with abusive complaints. It comes as research shows front-line workers in...
The Guardian

‘Not great news’: US boss fires 900 employees on a Zoom call

The chief executive of a US mortgage company has drawn criticism after he reportedly fired 900 employees on a Zoom call. “I come to you with not great news,” Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, is heard saying at the beginning of the video call made on Wednesday last week. Footage of the call was widely circulated on social media.
Fudzilla

CEO fires people on Zoom group

Just when you thought capitalism could not get worse. A dot com mortgage company fired nine percent of its workers in a single Zoom call without warning and just before Christmas. The ironically named Better.com flogs mortgages and its website touts its success as being due to its “superior customer...
CBS New York

VIDEO: Startup Mortgage Company Fires Hundreds Of Employees On Zoom Call; Experts Say This Is Part Of ‘New Normal’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of a startup mortgage company is getting slammed after he terminated hundreds of employees in a restructuring. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Monday, what critics have a bigger problem with is how the massive layoffs were done. It was on a mass Zoom call where employees logged on and learned they were being fired weeks before Christmas. In a video that has gone viral, you hear Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, giving the bad news. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective...
techacrobat.com

900 workers have been fired in three-minute Zoom call by Better.com boss

One of the most terrible things that can happen to someone is getting kicked out of a job. However, can you imagine the feeling of that person who has lost his job just before vacation together with 900 other people and being informed it through Zoom? Well, yes, this is the way that the CEO of mortgage firm Better.com Vishal Garg has been adopted. He informed its staff that they wouldn’t be having a very merry Christmas.
The Independent

Hospitality firms slam Treasury for lack of support during ‘pseudo-lockdown’ while Sunak ‘on California trip’

UK hospitality firms have demanded urgent financial support to deal with a dramatic collapse in bookings which is expected to worsen after Boris Johnson warned people to “think carefully” before socialising over Christmas.Restaurant owners warned that the crucial Christmas and new year period was "finished", due to growing fears about the omicron variant and the impact of government guidance to work from home where possible.“Where on earth is the chancellor?” the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) demanded to know, after Mr Johnson made his most solemn statement yet about the threat posed by omicron in a Downing Street press...
news4sanantonio.com

Tornadoes-candle factory worker says boss threatened to fire him

MAYFIELD, Kentucky - Some workers at the Mayfield candle factory in Kentucky say they were told they would be fired if they left before a tornado destroyed the facility. More than 100 people were working overnight Friday into Saturday when the storm hit. The factory was operating 24-hours to try...
