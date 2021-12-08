ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Career Corner: Don’t Allow Career Challenges to Ruin Your Holiday

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RGMJ_0dHFHVbU00
Image via Pexels.

Many of the songs around the holidays declare that this is the “happiest time of the year”. And hopefully, that’s true for you.

However, your problems don’t disappear just because it’s the holiday season. And comparing the happy lives of others to your own struggles around this time is a surefire way to make for depressing festivities.

You probably won’t be able to solve all of your problems in the coming weeks like some Christmas miracle out of a movie. But you can still get more enjoyment out of the season by redirecting your perspective.

For instance, Wendi Weiner of Above the Law cautions against the hazards of comparing your circumstances to what you see on social media.

Seeing the way others celebrate their holidays can put an idealized picture in your head of what your celebrations should look like. But it is okay if you have to make adjustments or acknowledge things are not the same.

Distant family might inquire into aspects of your career that you feel a bit insecure about this year, perhaps because you are still not where you want to be due to Covid. It’s your choice how to respond, whether that means honestly saying you would rather not get into that this year, or allowing yourself to be honest and unashamed.

It could also be the case that someone close to you is sick and that will also alter your holiday plans. Trying to cleave to the way things used to be in a world that has drastically changed is only setting yourself up for disappointment.

Be realistic about what traditions might need to be tweaked, and don’t feel like a failure for not being able to do your entire holiday routine. This is a time to do what makes your family happy, not what movies and pictures on Instagram make you feel is the right way to celebrate.

This holiday season may look different, but that is okay.

For more tips on how to avoid entrenching yourself in a negative holiday mindset, read the post from Above the Law here.

___________

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of DELCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington University#Christmas#Pexels
thesimpsonian.com

Shortened break doesn’t ruin holiday hopes

Just like Black Friday deals this time of year, winter break is 50% off. Winter break 2021 is only half as long this year compared to last year. Half as long means half as much recovery and half the potential earnings from a job as well. Half is a word...
INDIANOLA, IA
hearthandmade.co.uk

Turn Your Hobby Into A Career; Here’s 3 Ways To Do It With Ease

Deep down, pretty much everyone everywhere has the dream of turning their most loved hobby into a career. It might be writing or computer building, drawing or organising local events, everyone wants to work full time on what they are truly passionate about in their spare time. Turn Your Hobby...
JOBS
STACK

How to Prevent the Holidays from Ruining Your Progress

It happens every year. You finally get into a good self-care routine just in time to spoil it all during November and December. Overeating and neglecting exercise during these two months are now just as much of a tradition as the holidays themselves, not to mention the extra stress that tends to creep up this time of year. You hear rumors of people who manage to stick to their routines and keep from falling off the wagon, but it seems more like a myth. Well, here are some tips that people follow to stay on track during this time of year:
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
DELCO.Today

Why the Holiday Time is the Best Time To Network

Why is holiday time the best time to network? Whether unemployed, self-employed, or employed, there are many reasons, so put some jingle in your mingle!. Holiday time is a perfect time to touch base with folks either in person or online, whether you reach out to meet someone new or build deeper relationships with people in your network.
CELEBRATIONS
Hudson Valley Post

Don’t Let These 5 Grammar Mistakes Ruin Your Christmas Card

You'll want to avoid these five common mistakes everyone seems to make when sending out Christmas cards. If you're like me, you probably enjoy receiving holiday greetings from friends and family. While it's nice to be thought of during the holidays, I can't help but cringe when reading some of the cards I tend to receive every year.
miami.edu

Want to recharge your career in 2022? Custom Career Content can help

Looking for a career boost for 2022 and want advice? Thinking about shifting gears? Custom Career Content from the University of Miami Toppel Career Center provides alumni with an all-in-one virtual career platform that has the tools and resources to help you on your way. Career Coaches. Depending on your...
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com

Develop Your Career with Anchor Harvey

Anchor Harvey is an engineer’s dream. Paulo, Jesse and Marshall share their career journeys with Michelle as we tour the company’s headquarters.
JOBS
techgig.com

Follow these 7 tips to thrive in your programming career

We want to advance in your career or simply in the profession of a programmer . If you are struggling to climb the corporate ladder, you are at the right place. Growing as a. does not only have a lot to do with your hard skills, it's also about soft skills and your own mental model.
COMPUTERS
AdWeek

A Higher Purpose: Pivoting Your Marketing Career to a Nonprofit

2020 undoubtedly had an impact on you in some shape or form. Perhaps you had career momentum and were continuing to build on you; perhaps you were already a rockstar employee, teammate, respected leader, parent, son, neighbor or a passionate marketer grinding towards what could be next. Regardless of your life stage, you were a different person prior to March of that year.
CHARITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

This new dating trend could ruin your holidays

As much as we hate to admit it, most of the dating trends are disastrous to our mental health. Even though dating is fun, some of these trends take all the fun out of it. From soft launching and cricketing to revenge dating, there are dating trends that are sure to put you in a bad mood. And if that was not enough, obnoxious dating trends around the holidays are becoming more and more popular.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The American Genius

The wealthy are miserable in their careers – money isn’t enough

The wealthy elite are miserable at work, or so the New York Times alleges in “The Future of Work: Wealthy, Successful, and Miserable.” My knee-jerk reaction was “boo hoo.” Of course, you’ll be miserable if you only work for yourself, a lesson that should have been easily learned and fixed in your 20’s.
ECONOMY
SPY

The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy