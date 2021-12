Andrew Stuttaford of National Review Online challenges the argument for more electric vehicles. One of the problems of heedless rushes is, well, their heedlessness, and the current rush … to decarbonize the West (matters seem, for some mysterious reason, to be proceeding at a more leisurely pace elsewhere) is showing very little sign of having been properly thought through. Under the circumstances, an article in the Financial Times should not come as too much of a surprise, although the FT, a newspaper that can come close to promoting a camouflaged form of climate fundamentalism, deserves credit for publishing it.

GAS PRICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO