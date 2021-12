Right off the back of a massive bug fixing OTA update for Android 12, Google has unleashed the next release — Android 12L Beta 1. If you have no clue what the heck the Android 12L Beta is all about, allow me to enlighten you with the abridged version. This mid-cycle update is coming in early 2022 to provide devices with larger screens a better experience with some tailored tweaks and plenty of tuning. Now, this could point towards a Pixel Fold or Google-made folding smartphone in the not-too-distant future. That said, a special build that also benefits Android tablets is also something that is long overdue.

