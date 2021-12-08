Buccaneers have a perfect plan for Richard Sherman

The Falcons will try to avoid being swept by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the second year in a row on Sunday, which hasn’t been done in the two decades they’ve been in the NFC South. Tampa Bay is coming off a big road win over the Colts, where they’ve struggled for much of 2021. Todd Bowles‘ defense forced five turnovers, which helped erase a 10-point first-half deficit. Leonard Fournette totaled four touchdowns, three on the ground, matching his season total of rushing touchdowns and also notching a new career-high in total touchdowns. The Falcons are coming off a road win of their own, but unlike their division rivals, Atlanta has been great playing on the road while struggling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — 1-4 so far this season at home.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO