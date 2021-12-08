ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers have a perfect plan for Richard Sherman

By Rob Leeds
Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers have the right idea for how to get the most out of Richard Sherman. Richard Sherman is one of the best zone corners in the history of the NFL. Injuries have kept this player from taking the field for the Buccaneers so far this season, but there is still...

The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Offensive line should have five Pro Bowlers

The offensive line of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be the first in NFL history to have every member voted to the Pro Bowl. Of course, that’s assuming the Buccaneers players are eligible to play in the game of course. The offensive line of the Buccaneers was among the best...
NFL
Richard Sherman
Logan Ryan
Yardbarker

Do the Falcons have a chance against the Buccaneers?

The Falcons will try to avoid being swept by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the second year in a row on Sunday, which hasn’t been done in the two decades they’ve been in the NFC South. Tampa Bay is coming off a big road win over the Colts, where they’ve struggled for much of 2021. Todd Bowles‘ defense forced five turnovers, which helped erase a 10-point first-half deficit. Leonard Fournette totaled four touchdowns, three on the ground, matching his season total of rushing touchdowns and also notching a new career-high in total touchdowns. The Falcons are coming off a road win of their own, but unlike their division rivals, Atlanta has been great playing on the road while struggling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — 1-4 so far this season at home.
NFL
thepewterplank.com

Buccaneers: Running game coming alive at perfect time

Just when they need it most, the running game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is coming to life. This development will pay off in dividends for the Buccaneers. In the NFL, the power of a strong rushing attack is timeless. Year after year, a strong running game is what survives late in the season when teams are cold and banged up. That doesn’t mean a team should run it fifty times per game, they just need to be effective when doing so. There’s a quality over quantity aspect to it, and it stands the test of time.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have plan for return game without Darden

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without Jaelon Darden, and Bruce Arians has shed light on the Buccaneers plan for the return game. Darden, the rookie wide receiver who the Buccaneers selected in the fourth round out of North Texas, has been very solid in the return game thus far in 2021. After suffering a concussion, the Bucs may have to look elsewhere for a temporary fix in the return game should he be unable to clear protocol by this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians Shares Buccaneers Plan at Returner With Jaelon Darden Injured

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without starting kick and punt returner Jaelon Darden for some time as he is currently in NFL concussion protocol. If this injury had come about just one week ago, it may not have been a problem as experienced returner/wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was on the Bucs' practice squad. He had held down Tampa Bay's starting role as a returner for about a year and a half, but the Buccaneers opted for the rookie in Darden at the midway point of the 2021 season.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Richard Sherman, Justin Watson Return to Practice

Cornerback Richard Sherman and wide receiver Justin Watson returned to practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, beginning the process that could bring either one or both back to the active roster. Sherman has been on injured reserve since November 17 as the result of a calf injury he...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Have a Path to Division Title This Weekend

It’s been a minute since the Buccaneers could call themselves NFC South champions, 2007, to be exact. In fact, there have only been four teams in the league that have a longer division title drought – the Jets, the Lions, the Raiders, and the Browns. However, the Bucs...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Twitter
Football
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ plan for Antonio Brown after suspension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave some insight into his team’s plan for wide receiver Antonio Brown. The league recently suspended Brown for three games following his violations of the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Arians gave his comments on what the future now holds for Brown. Brown isn’t the...
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL suspends Antonio Brown: Former All-Pro receiver's future with Buccaneers in jeopardy, per report

Antonio Brown can't seem to get out of his own way, and his poor decision-making has now found it's way to his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro wideout was accused in November of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card to the Buccaneers, an allegation made by his former chef after Brown refused to pay a $10,000 tab, but Brown and his representation vehemently denied any accusation he had misled the team.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Week fourteen spoiler alert vs. Buffalo Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Buffalo Bills in a potential Super Bowl preview for week fourteen. Here’s how the game will go for the Buccaneers. It’s funny how things work out in the NFL. We hit a rough patch there, but as of late our spoilers have been devoid of too much McFly/Terminator/Hot Tub Time Machiner space-time continuum tomfoolery. That wasn’t the case earlier in the season so perhaps people are happy letting things play out and let fate run its course.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians: Richard Sherman could return this week and get work at safety

The Buccaneers have been without Richard Sherman since he injured his calf while warming up for their Week Seven game, but he may not be away much longer. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Sherman could return to practice this week and be activated in the near future. Arians also hinted at a potential change to Sherman’s role once he is back in action.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
FanSided

