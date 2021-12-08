ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man charged with setting fire to Christmas tree at Fox News HQ

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A homeless man has been charged with arson and other crimes for setting fire to a 50ft Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in Manhattan, New York.

The tree outside the News Corp building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight, police said.

Photos and video from the scene show the fully decorated tree going up in flames.

The tree was set on fire at around midnight (Richard Drew/AP) (AP)

Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out.

“This is the Fox Square in New York, outside of Fox headquarters,” Bream said. “It appears that our giant Christmas tree there, just a couple of minutes ago, was completely engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man who police said was homeless was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing.

Police said the man had a lighter but it was unclear whether any accelerant was used.

The tree had been ceremonially lit during a network Christmas special on Sunday. Its charred remains were dismantled on Wednesday.

