Harley Quinn season 3 will have “continuation” of Poison Ivy romance, says Ron Funches

Next week will see the debut of Batgirls #1, the newest comic series to explore the DC Comics mantle. The series will revolve around the latest adventures of Barbara Gordon / Oracle, Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, and Cassandra Cain / Orphan, and fans are curious to see how each character's legacy will factor into the series. In particular, there has already been speculation around Barbara's status quo in the event, as she serves as a mentor to Steph and Cass, and as she deals with the reality of her disability, after she ripped out her spinal implant in a rematch with The Joker. During a recent roundtable discussion attended by ComicBook.com, Batgirls writers Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad spoke about their approach to Barbara's current position, and revealed that they will showcase the reality of her situation while still acknowledging how the character is portrayed in other books.

