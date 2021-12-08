ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man accused of setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire in New York

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ugxjs_0dHFEmGe00

NEW YORK — Authorities arrested a 49-year-old man early Wednesday on suspicion of setting a blaze that engulfed a massive Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters in New York City.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, faces charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson after authorities said he set fire to the Christmas tree just before 12:15 a.m., WABC-TV reported. Tamanaha, who is homeless, had a lighter in his possession at the time of his arrest, according to the news station.

A motive for the incident was not immediately clear. Investigators believe Tamanaha acted alone and that the fire was not premeditated or politically motivated, WNBC reported.

Detective Adam Navarro told The New York Times that no one was injured in the blaze.

The 50-foot tree, dubbed by Fox News the “All-American Christmas Tree,” took workers 21 hours to decorate, according to the news station. It was adorned with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. On Sunday, Fox News broadcast a ceremonial lighting of the tree, a holiday tradition started in 2019.

Officials with the news network said Wednesday that crews will rebuild the tree.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect and his family found hiding in Nevada mountains with ‘camouflaged sedan’

A Capitol riots suspect has been found hiding with his family in a trailer in the mountains of Nevada and subsequently arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who was arrested on 1 December, is accused of attacking law enforcement officials with dangerous weapons and other crimes on 6 January when former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill against president Joe Biden’s victory.Authorities said that Mr Kenyon’s whereabouts were unknown, reported KOLOTV.Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated trailer near the Peavine Mountain. When the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Fox News#Wabc Tv#Wnbc#The News Corp#Nypd#The New York Times#Fox Nation#Abbyhornacek#Foxnation#Cox Media Group
CBS Chicago

43 Weapons, Replicas Turned Over At Gun Turn-In Event On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun turn-in event brought in more than three dozen weapons, both real and replicas, in Chicago Saturday. It was “no questions asked” at the New Beginnings Church at 67th and King Drive. The Chicago Police Department and the church are working together to get guns out of the community. A $100 prepaid gift card was given for each gun turned in. For each replica there was a $10 gift card. All of the guns collected are destroyed and never returned to the streets.
CHICAGO, IL
The Palm Beach Post

Cartooonistry: The real consequences of 'fake news'

Is Santa real or is he “fake news?” This question was the basis for a pointed joke in my Christmas Day 2016 Palm Beach Daily News cartoon. The childish answer would be yes, he’s real. The child-like answer would be sort of, because he represents the jolly spirit that we so love about the holidays. And the adult answer would be no, of course he’s not real. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Conspiracy Theorist Allegedly Killed Family ‘Over Fake Vaccine Certificate’

A German man involved in the COVID-19 conspiracy community killed his wife and three daughters after his wife was caught with a fake vaccination card, police say. German police say they believe a man, who has been referred to as Devid R., committed the quadruple murder-suicide last week. Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told the German Press Agency on Tuesday that in a suicide note, the man indicated the couple was worried that the government would take their kids away because his wife was found with a fake vaccination certificate he’d provided to her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy