Public Safety

Vanessa Bryant fears gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant body could leak

By Jeff Tracy
 4 days ago
One of the most tragic events in sports history has found a new way to cause anguish to a grieving family. Catch up quick: Vanessa Bryant sued Los Angeles County last September after learning that first responders to the...

L.A. said ‘preemptive, speculative’ suit fails as a matter of law. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa fired back at Los Angeles County’s argument that her injuries caused by sheriff’s deputies taking photographs of the helicopter crash site where her husband and daughter were killed are “speculative.”. Bryant’s emotional harm is sufficient...
