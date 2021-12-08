LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer running for Las Vegas City Council

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer says he is running for Las Vegas City Council.

Spencer, who leads the department's homicide division, announced his candidacy for Ward 6 during a press conference at the Centennial Hills Park on North Buffalo Drive Wednesday.

Candidate Lou DeSalvio, the chairman of the Las Vegas City Council Planning Commission, is also running for that seat.

The seat for Ward 6 is expected to be left vacant next year as Michele Fiore runs for governor.

