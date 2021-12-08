ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer running for Las Vegas City Council

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9ZoW_0dHFEDZL00

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer says he is running for Las Vegas City Council.

Spencer, who leads the department's homicide division, announced his candidacy for Ward 6 during a press conference at the Centennial Hills Park on North Buffalo Drive Wednesday.

Candidate Lou DeSalvio, the chairman of the Las Vegas City Council Planning Commission, is also running for that seat.

The seat for Ward 6 is expected to be left vacant next year as Michele Fiore runs for governor.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Fiore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police#Las Vegas City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy