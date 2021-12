Cats have a way of never really appreciating what we give them. You could invest in a top-quality cat tree, and your cat will never use it. Unwrap an elaborate toy and your cat will choose the box instead. And cat beds? Your cat would rather sleep on the floor next to the bed. That’s why we’ve found the best holiday gifts for cats that even your standoffish, highly particular kitty won’t be able to resist. From toys to treats to a really cool scratching post, these gifts are not only ideal for the holiday season, but they’re also items your cat will be able to use all year long. As you’re making your Christmas list and checking it twice, make sure that at least a few of these items are on there for your furry family member.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO