Doing something about consumer debt is good for your finances — and just about every other area of your life. Experts say there’s no question carrying a lot of debt can be stressful, causing all kinds of health issues. It can result in worry, sleeplessness, communication breakdown, depression and anxiety. Credit card debt takes a terrible toll on our health. Our bodies bear the consequences of the heavy loads our minds carry when we place our lives in financial jeopardy. Do something about your debt today, and you’ll be doing something good for your health, too.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO