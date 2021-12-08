Top 5 Best Men’s Jeans to Wear for Fit & Style

If you're looking for some new wardrobe staples after you have a baby, the best postpartum jeans will be comfortable to wear and come in a style, fit, rise, and wash that makes you feel absolutely amazing in them. True denim is made from 100% cotton, but if you’re in the postpartum period, you might prefer picks that are blended with spandex (also known as elastane) since the stretchiness could be a comfier fit for your changing body. You may also want to consider jeans that feature some polyester since it’s majorly durable for easy washing — and as a bonus, jeans with polyester will also hold their shape well — or picks that are made from semi-synthetic rayon/viscose that’s super breathable.
