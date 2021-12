With the flightiness of NFL greatness (outside of New England), one of the sport’s oxymoronish phrases is “enduring rivalries.” There is only one that truly endures at the highest level of the game, year after year. Ray Lewis comes, Hines Ward goes. Billick/Cowher out, Harbaugh/Tomlin in. It never changes. The games I’ve covered in this rivalry in Pittsburgh—five of them in this century—have the kind of intensity that other great NFL games, even some of the Pats-Colts encounters, don’t seem to have. Former Ravens guard John Urschel put it this way: “When we went to Pittsburgh, you could feel the entire stadium hate you.”

