ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown Square, PA

Find the Ideal Holiday Gift at Dunwoody Village’s ReSale Shop in Newtown Square

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxooz_0dHFDihX00
Image via DELCO.Today.

With the holiday shopping season upon us, the Dunwoody Village Resale Shop is open for all of your shopping needs. 

Image via Dunwoody Village.

The shop is open to the public and is a great place for special deals on home décor, clothing, jewelry, furniture and more. The shop is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from store sales go to fund resident programs and entertainment at Dunwoody Village.

The ReSale Shop is located at Dunwoody Village. Store items are donated from residents who are downsizing at the Village, or from families of those who are recently deceased.

You can find a sign for the store visible along West Chester Pike near the entrance to the Village at

Items not sold are eventually donated to groups like the Second Mile or Goodwill.

The store is staffed by volunteers.

Dunwoody Village also operates a gift shop that is available to Village residents and the visiting public.

Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community at 3500 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square. Established in 1974, it is located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.

Click here to learn more about Dunwoody Village.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

‘We’re Quickly Growing Here’: Need for More Elbow Room Prompts Meridian Bank to Purchase Building in Exton

After outgrowing its Malvern headquarters, Meridian Bank has purchased a 32,800-square-foot office building in Exton. The site will be used for the expansion of the financial services company, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Meridian bought 367 Eagleview Boulevard for $3.69 million from Willner Properties, which acquired the...
EXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newtown Square, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Shop#Resale#Volunteers#Holiday Shopping#Dunwoody Village#The Resale Shop#Goodwill
DELCO.Today

These Delco ZIP Codes Have the Most Expensive Homes in Philly Metro Area

Two Delaware County ZIP Codes have ranked among the ten places with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia metro area, according to a new report by Stacker. Stacker compiled the list of ZIP Codes with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area using data from Zillow. ZIP Codes are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of October 2021.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy