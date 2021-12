It’s Friday morning. You know what that means. New England Patriots mailbag, coming at you. What’s the chance they give JC Jackson a contract before the season is done. I’d say pretty slim, if only because Jackson doesn’t have much incentive to sign before he sees what he can get in free agency. He’s been very good this season and incredible over the last month-and-a-half. He’d probably be the No. 1 cornerback on the market this offseason, and high-end players at that position stand to make a lot of money. If Jackson hits free agency, there’s a good chance he’d receive a more lucrative offer than the Patriots would be willing or able to pay. (The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported the sides were nowhere close when they had extension talks before the season.)

