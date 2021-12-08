ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelPerk Delivers Excellent Customer Service with Playvox Workforce Engagement Management

martechseries.com
Cover picture for the articlePlayvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement management solutions, announced that TravelPerk, the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel, selected Playvox to upgrade its agent quality management capabilities. TravelPerk continues to rapidly grow as the largest global travel management platform giving...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Pitbull Audio Selects StrikeTru and Akeneo to Address Product Data Accuracy and Boost Ecommerce

Music gear retailer Pitbull Audio has chosen Akeneo product information management (PIM) solution to centralize product data to support their digital initiatives. StrikeTru, a leader in cloud-based product data management solutions, announced that Pitbull Audio, San Diego’s fastest growing music retailer, has chosen StrikeTru, as the data services & Akeneo PIM implementation partner to elevate Pitbull Audio’s product data management capabilities and support their digital initiatives for 2022.
martechseries.com

Esri Uses Kimble for Confident and Collaborative Business Planning, From Resourcing to Revenue Recognition

Kimble PSA enables Esri to streamline resourcing, maximize revenues, and scale efficiently. Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, announced one of their customers, Esri, continues to improve their billable utilization metrics and maximizes their services revenue — since adopting Kimble PSA. Marketing Technology...
martechseries.com

Case Study – Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy Increases Sign Company’s Website Traffic by 65

In today’s day and age, small businesses know that they need a website and online presence in order to secure new customers. After all, a website is where consumers go to learn more about the business, and decide if that business is the right choice for them. Having a website is a must, but it’s just the first step. If that website isn’t visible and showing up organically for search terms, no one will find it.
martechseries.com

TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.
Business Insider

These are the 7 'World Class' airlines excelling in customer service, safety, and sustainability — see the full list

The Airline Passenger Experience Association has named seven airlines as "World Class." Three are Middle Eastern carriers, two are Asian, and two are European. The rankings were based on passenger surveys and professional audits regarding service, safety, and sustainability. The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) has dropped its 2022 "World...
martechseries.com

Terminus CDP Named a Leader Among Customer Data (CDP) Platforms

Report by independent research firms cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions”. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced Terminus CDP has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report. The report cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions.”
martechseries.com

Truist Announces Partnership With Commerce Platform Company AutoFi

Truist Financial Corporation, through its Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups, today announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi. Under the agreement, financing options will be available to clients who are shopping for a car through a dealer that partners with Truist or Regional Acceptance as well as the AutoFi platform. This will enable clients to create and submit an online credit application.
martechseries.com

Live Oak Bank Named 2021 Greenwich CX Leader for Redefining Customer Interactions

Live Oak Bank has been named a 2021 Greenwich CX Leader in the U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking category by Coalition Greenwich. The Greenwich CX awards recognize financial organizations that have excelled in three customer experience categories: customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and creating an environment that is easy for the customer to do business.
martechseries.com

eCommerce Marketing Trends Platforms that are Disrupting Direct to Consumer Opportunities

A growing number of customer-facing enterprises are choosing a Direct to Consumer (D2C) strategy, which eliminates the intermediaries. Manufacturers may now control the whole supply chain, from production through distribution, marketing, and delivery. According to a recent poll, 84 percent of consumer products businesses have witnessed a rise in direct-to-consumer sales in the last 36 months, and 88 percent predict this trend to continue by 2020. It’s reasonable to predict that 2020 will be the year of direct-to-consumer retail.
martechseries.com

Prospecta Software Recognized by Leading Independent Research Firm in Master Data Management Market Evaluation

Prospecta Software Acknowledged as one of 15 Providers that Matter Most. Prospecta Software made its inaugural debut in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q4 2021 evaluation. Prospecta was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2021 Forrester Wave™ evaluation for Master Data Management. In this evaluation, Prospecta’s Master Data Online (MDO) solution received its highest scores in 13 criteria including data quality, data governance, multidomain, scalability, and innovation roadmap.
martechseries.com

TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”. TripleBlind, the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.
martechseries.com

Fin’s New Experiments Product Enables CX teams to Confidently Deliver Business Process Changes that Maximize Business Impact

Fin enhances its Work Insights Platform by releasing Experiments: bringing the power of A/B testing to operations and customer service workflows, allowing teams to continuously improve their processes, backed by data. Fin, the leading Work Insights Platform, announced Fin Experiments, an enhancement to its platform that empowers operations teams to...
martechseries.com

University of Phoenix Launches Digital Marketing Professional Development Courses

New track offers busy adults opportunity to gain in-demand digital marketing skills in growing career field. University of Phoenix supports accelerated learning in a rapidly growing field with the launch of Digital Marketing professional development courses. Professional development courses at the University are designed to help busy adults develop career-ready job skills in growing fields within a short time.
martechseries.com

Clearlake & TA Associates-Backed Precisely to Acquire SaaS-Provider CEDAR CX

Acquisition enhances award-winning customer experience portfolio with a fully integrated cloud Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform for key industry applications. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity software, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and TA Associates, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atlanta-based Software as a Service (SaaS) provider CEDAR CX Technologies. Precisely adds CEDAR CX’s robust cloud platform, expertise, and scale within hosted managed services to its offerings spanning industry sectors including wealth management, lending, and insurance.
martechseries.com

Nativo Taps Mark Putrus as Chief People Officer

Appointment is Crucial Next Step to Fostering a Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Workplace Culture at Nativo. Nativo, a leading content technology platform, announced the appointment of Mark Putrus to the role of Chief People Officer. In this newly created executive role reporting to CEO Justin Choi, Mark will lead all aspects of the people organization and elevate the company’s talent programs, enabling Nativo to develop cutting-edge technology and power the next generation of native in the Age of Content. He brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with the human touch to create an inspiring people experience.
martechseries.com

Conversation Analytics leader Tethr secures $15 million in Funding

Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform for listening enterprises, has announced a $15 million funding round led by IAG Capital Partners. Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform for listening enterprises, has announced a $15 million funding round led by IAG Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors including Kline Hill Partners and Falmouth Ventures. The company will use the new funds to accelerate investments in sales and marketing and continue to advance its industry-leading listening platform.
martechseries.com

AI Startup Forethought and Mila Announce Partnership to Advance AI for Customer Experience

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations. Forethought Technologies Inc. announced it is partnering with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence institute and one of the largest academic research centers that brings together machine learning (ML) researchers to foster scientific excellence and innovation. This partnership enables Forethought and Mila to further research within the AI and machine learning world to enhance customer experience and business overall.
martechseries.com

Sitel Group Named as a ‘Company of the Year’ in BIG Awards for Business

Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, was announced as a winner of the ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, which rewards leading companies, products and people in their respective industries.
