Channel Development and TestLab Accelerators, Combined With Deep Domain Experience, Bring Engaging Streaming Content to Global Audiences Quickly and Easily. GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, announced availability of technology accelerators that significantly reduce time to market of custom Over-The-Top (OTT) applications by as much as 30 to 50 percent. This is accomplished through the development of advanced solution accelerators for application development and testing across all major mainstream OTT platforms. GlobalLogic delivers this capability through a software engineering team with deep expertise in the end-to-end OTT value chain, which has developed more than 200 complex applications over the past ten years as part of multiple global OTT services rollouts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO