One location off of route 9 in Poughkeepsie is set to welcome new tenants soon. We had numerous conversations over the years asking how can the Hudson Valley have so much new construction going up when we have so many buildings that sit vacantly? If you drive up and down route 9 from Fishkill to Rhinebeck, you can see with your own eyes that there are way too many places that sit unused.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO