Picture the scenario: an old trading IT system at a broker has grown unwieldy and costly but still manages all the key order and trading data for the broker. Down at the trading desk, traders are unsure if they’re making the most of intraday market opportunities; compliance is worried the audit trail isn’t as complete as it should be; and the sales team is keen on an exciting new trading service or market data service solution they can take to market, but the business doesn’t have the capacity to create the technology to support that for the planned Q4 launch. A visit to the IT team finds them under huge pressure just to keep things running, and managers are seeing difficulties finding (never mind retaining) the skilled IT staff they need.

