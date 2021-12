A dress fit for a princess doesn't have to cost a pretty royal penny — as both European royals, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Victoria of Sweden have recently shown. Last week, Queen Letitzia gave a sartorial nod to her hosts King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at a state dinner in Stockholm by wearing a tulle dress from the Swedish high street brand H&M. The dress she chose is the exact same one worn by Princess Victoria, daughter of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, for her 10 year wedding anniversary last year.

