ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Monie Addresses Tuff's Distance, Intimacy Issues On "Marriage Boot Camp"

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Happy Hump Day! Will the couples on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” be able to conquer their problems and come together?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaBcs_0dHFBaqz00
Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure that shows Monie and Tuff as they discuss their intimacy issues. Monie points out that Tuff is never present, while Tuff blames infidelity for all of their problems. Will Tuff open up and let Monie in, or will they leave Boot Camp single?

Check out the clip below:

Monie Love is BOSSIP fam so we’re really hoping “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” can work some magic on her and Tuff’s relationship!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The couples take a lie detector test to determine whether they’re being truthful to their partners about the core issue in their relationship. Drama erupts when they learn that, for the first time in history, at least one person lied in each couple.

SMH. Are y’all surprised? We’re just shocked it’s taken this long for every couple on the show to have a liar among them in the group on the lie detector episode!

A brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, December 9 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce With 'Divorced AF' Balloons & Rick Ross FaceTime

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a lengthy process due to a dispute over their prenup agreement, but it appears matters have finally been resolved. Breyon Prescott, current Chameleon Entertainment CEO and former Epic Records president of A&R Urban, took to Instagram on Thursday (December 9) to share a photo of Dr. Dre smiling in a chair with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” behind him.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monie Love
Bossip

Have N.O.R.E and Neri Been Holding Back On "Marriage Boot Camp"?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”…. Fortunately for you guys, we are THE PLUG so we have an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure! This week, in the clip below, Amber and Siir Brock call out N.O.R.E. and Neri for doing the least work at camp. In the clip, Neri describes how N.O.R.E, proposed but complains he never actually got down on one knee. After her husband jokes that she took too long to figure out what was going on, Neri responds that he could have used the time to get down on one knee — only to have them both ultimately laugh off the issue. As a result, Amber questions why the couple is there since they don’t seem to really have problems in their marriage. Siir Brock takes things a step further saying that he feels N.O.R.E. and Neri have done the least work on their relationship, pointing out that Monie Love gets super vulnerable in sessions. He then asks N.O.R.E. to be honest about whether he’s ever told Neri to “Shut the f*** up”… WHOA.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Addicted To Marriage’: Mercedes Figures Out Monette’s Issues?

Addicted To Marriage premiered a few weeks ago on TLC. It has quickly become a fan favorite and guilty pleasure as four women attempt to tie the not-again. In total, they have been married twenty times. Yet, Monette takes the cake, walking down the aisle eleven times. She is now in a serious relationship with John. Unfortunately for her, he has yet to pop the question. Monette’s daughter, Mercedes may have the solution as to why she struggles in relationships, particularly with John.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Boot Camp#Intimacy#Liar
Bossip

Will This Bride Get Her Angry Sister's Blessing On "Family Or Fiancé"?

We have reached the Season Two finale of “Family or Fiancé” and what a ride it has been. We’re sad to see the season come to an end, but we’re excited to share a sneak preview clip from the episode for your viewing pleasure! This week you’ll meet Khaneisha and LaBarron who are very much in love. All seems to be going well, except for the fact that the bride-to-be didn’t tell her family that she had a boyfriend let alone a fiancé. In the first look clip below Khaneisha’s sister is furious that she did not know how serious Khaneisha and LaBarron’s relationship was. Khaneisha is struggling to understand why her sister is so upset since they do not live close to each other.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Marques Houston Welcomes Adorable Baby Girl Zara With Wife Miya

Surprise! Marques Houston is now officially a first-time father!. The Immature singer welcomed a healthy baby girl named Zara with his wife Miya on Dec. 2. In a statement to US Weekly, the 40-year-old hitmaker revealed his excitement about the big news. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

'Peace Of Mind With Taraji' Exclusive Clip

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a social media superstar dishing on his anxiety. On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, this time with a conversation about suppressing sexuality for faith.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Mary Cosby Claps Back At Scandalous Church Allegations

While shmoozing with Lisa Barlow on a juicy episode of #RHOSLC that aired on Dec. 4, Shah claimed that Cosby had pinched away at funds from her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church and that her devout members were so broke that they were left no choice but to apply for “food stamps.”
RELIGION
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Explains Why She & Lil Baby Aren't Together Anymore

It's been a chaotic week over at the Quality Control building. Rumors exploded on the Internet in late November that Lil Baby dropped $100K on Saweetie during a shopping spree. Then, the ICY GRL rapper fueled the rumors after posting a picture of her with a "mystery man" that many believed to be Lil Baby. Of course, Baby and Quavo, who is Saweetie's ex, are labelmates, so naturally, that would be an awkward scenario. However, Quavo's suggestion to "swap it out" earned some attention from Lil Baby's child's mom, Jayda Cheaves.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bossip

Nick Cannon Gets Angelic Tattoo In Honor Of His Late Son

Nick Cannon’s latest tattoo is jam-packed with meaningful memories. During an episode of his talk show on Friday, December 10, the host revealed that he got a tattoo of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer last week at just 5 months old. “I’ve seen so much...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy