Carles Gil reflects on his journey to MLS MVP

MLS recently announced changes to its Diversity Hiring Policy ahead of the 2022 season. Some of the updates include that the finalist pool for an open sporting position must include two or more non-white candidates, one of whom must be Black or African American. Clubs must also show an equal interview process and comparable interview experience for all candidates in the finalist pool. The new policy also adds to the previous definition of “underrepresented groups” to specify that this term includes Black or African American, Hispanic/Latino(a), American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Canadian Indigenous, Canadian First Nations, Women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO