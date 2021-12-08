ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Carles Gil reflects on his journey to MLS MVP

By Sam Minton
thebentmusket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery single New England Revolution fan knows just how amazing Carles Gil is on the field, but everyone got a rare look into who he really is as a person. Gil was celebrated and publicly awarded his MLS MVP trophy. It was a moment that was well deserved as Gil raked...

www.thebentmusket.com

Sun-Journal

MLS notebook: League updates diversity policy; Carles Gil named MVP

MLS said Tuesday that it will require clubs to include at least two non-white finalists for coaching and other technical jobs and also specified penalties for organizations that violate that policy. One finalist must be Black, an effort to further diversify a league that scores high in employing Latino coaches...
MLS
Reuters

Revolution MF Carles Gil named 2021 MLS MVP

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player on Tuesday. The Revolution captain led the league with 18 assists and spearheaded New England to its first Supporters’ Shield with an MLS single-season record 73 points (22-5-7). Gil added four goals in 28...
MLS
New England Revolution

New England Revolution's Carles Gil named 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

NEW YORK, N.Y. / FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. The Spaniard earns the league’s highest individual honor after captaining the Revolution to the club’s first Supporters’ Shield title and all-time MLS points record with a league-best 18 assists.
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carles Gil named MLS MVP

Gil had an absolutely amazing season leading the MLS in assists (18) and chances created (130), a new MLS record. He was also able to tally four goals in 2021. The 29-year-old also led MLS in big chances created (25), chances created from open play (81), and chances created from set play (49). Gil amassed 10 assists in the opening 10 games of the year – matching the all-time MLS record for most assists from the start of a season.
MLS
theScore

New England's Carles Gil crowned MLS MVP

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was crowned the 2021 Major League Soccer MVP, the league announced Tuesday. He becomes the first player from the New England Revolution to be named MVP since Taylor Twellman in 2005. "I want to thank everyone who voted for me, everyone who works at...
MLS
Boston Globe

Revolution playmaker Carles Gil is named Major League Soccer’s MVP

Major League Soccer teams only recently began seriously delving into the transfer market, and the purchases have been paying off. The league MVPs from 2018-20 came relatively cheap: Josef Martinez ($4.95 million), Carlos Vela ($5.5 million), and Alejandro Pozuelo ($10 million). This year’s MVP, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil, proved an...
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Twellman says Gil has the potential to be the best player in Revs history

Carles Gil being named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player was a reminder of what we all know: The playmaker is special. Watch any game and you’ll likely see Gil dangle an opponent with his footwork or split the defense with a pass. These moments soon appear as souvenir gifs of Gil’s greatness.
MLS
New England Revolution

"They made all the difference" | Carles Gil lauds teammates as he accepts MLS MVP

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As Carles Gil proudly accepted the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award after a phenomenal season, leading the Revs to the club’s first Supporters’ Shield title and a new MLS single-season points record (73) with a league-best 18 assists, his emotions laid bare just how much the honor meant to him.
MLS
WPRI 12 News

Gil becomes first Revs player to win MVP since 2005

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, becoming the first Revs player to win the award since Taylor Twellman in 2005. Gil led Major League Soccer with 18 assists and helped the New England Revolution rack up the most points in league […]
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Revolution II set to join the newly established MLS NEXT Pro league

Major League Soccer took the next step towards developing the talent of tomorrow as they introduced its new professional development league, MLS NEXT Pro. The league will feature 21 clubs in its inaugural season in 2022 and will primarily feature development teams from MLS clubs. New England Revolution II will open their third year of competitive action in MLS NEXT Pro after spending their first two years in USL League One.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

João Paulo finishes third in MLS MVP voting

Despite an outstanding season in which he stood alone in terms of contributions on both sides of the ball, João Paulo’s MVP campaign ended when he finished a distant third to winner Carles Gil. The New England Revolution midfielder garnered 52.07% of the total vote share. Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar got 11.8% and João Paulo finished with 4.9%.
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Bruce Arena on being with the Revs in 2022: “I imagine I’ll be around”

Bruce Arena is expecting to be with the New England Revolution in 2022. Arena, who serves as the club’s head coach and sporting director, gave an ambiguous answer when asked about his future after the Revs were ousted from the playoffs by New York City FC on Nov. 30. The reigning MLS Coach of the Year was much more optimistic when asked again during Tuesday’s MVP ceremony for Carles Gil.
MLS
cbslocal.com

Taylor Twellman On Carles Gil's MVP, Expectations For Revolution In 2022

Revolution great Taylor Twellman says that the 2022 season is the most important in franchise history for the Revs. He also touches on Carles Gil's MVP -- and ceiling with the team -- and is confident that the club will get a soccer-only stadium in Boston sometime soon.
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Taylor Twellman talks diversity in MLS

MLS recently announced changes to its Diversity Hiring Policy ahead of the 2022 season. Some of the updates include that the finalist pool for an open sporting position must include two or more non-white candidates, one of whom must be Black or African American. Clubs must also show an equal interview process and comparable interview experience for all candidates in the finalist pool. The new policy also adds to the previous definition of “underrepresented groups” to specify that this term includes Black or African American, Hispanic/Latino(a), American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Canadian Indigenous, Canadian First Nations, Women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
MLS
sportsspectrum.com

NYCFC's 19-year-old Talles Magno giving thanks to God along journey to MLS Cup

With one swing of his foot Sunday afternoon, 19-year-old Talles Magno just about repaid every penny of the club-record $12 million NYCFC reportedly spent to bring him to New York in May. >> Subscribe to Sports Spectrum Magazine for more stories where sports and faith connect <<. In the 88th...
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Matt Turner nominated for U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

While 2021 didn’t end like Matt Turner wanted to, the New England Revolution goalkeeper continues to rack up awards this year. On the club level, Turner dominated in MLS being named to the 2021 Best XI as well as being named the 2021 Goalkeeper of the Year. In 17 wins, the Revolution goalkeeper tallied career highs in starts (28), minutes played (2,520), wins (17), and saves (101) along with boasting a 1.25 goals against average and 73.2 saves percentage with five shutouts.
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Does Major League Soccer Have a Playoff Problem?

The culmination of the 2021 Major League Soccer season occurs tomorrow, with the Portland Timbers hosting New York City FC with kickoff at 323pm EDT on ABC. No, the New England Revolution, winners of the Supporter’s Shield, will not be there and nor should they be. They played NYCFC a couple weeks ago after three weeks off, came out flat, didn’t make changes quick enough, and lost on penalties. Such is the way of the playoffs in North American sports - the best regular season team doesn’t always win.
MLS
Colorado Rapids

JoAnna McTevia of Bodhi Battalion Selected as the Rapids’ MLS WORKS Community MVP

After receiving multiple nominations from those in the Rapids community, local soccer fan and Bodhi Battalion Director of Operations JoAnna McTevia has been selected as the Colorado Rapids MLS WORKS / Wells Fargo Community MVP. McTevia, who founded the non-profit Bodhi Battalion, has family members on both sides who have...
MLS

