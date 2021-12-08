Chicago man arrested in Dane County for fourth OWI offense

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

DANE COUNTY, Wis. – Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a Chicago man Tuesday for a fourth OWI offense.

Officials said Gilbert Taylor, 42, was failing to stay in a lane just after 11 p.m. on I-39-90 outside Stoughton.

During a traffic stop, troopers conducted a field sobriety test.

Taylor was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He has three prior OWI convictions.

