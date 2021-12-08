ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Two common compounds show effectiveness against COVID-19 virus in early testing

By University of Florida
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 33

Shannon Lucas
2d ago

I have a very serious question for all sane , somewhat intelligent people .... No matter your race , your nationality , or the beliefs and values you hold dear ... Where did all the common sense , human decency and freedom of choice go in the age of Covid-1 through 19 , 20 , 21 and 22 ..... When did we lose our autonomy and decision making over our health and bodies .... When did good Doctors start getting reprimanded , suspended , banned on all social media platforms and and fired .. Only for putting out honest second opinions of the toxic and deadly side effects of these vaccine and mask mandates... Everyone please remember that tyrants don't ever get banned , they are the ones that do the banning and cancelling out. This MRNA vaccine doesn't stop you from getting china virus nor does it stop you from spreading it. Why in the hell would they want the whole world vaccinated against a virus we naturally have a 99% success rate with using our own natural immunities . . .

Reply(3)
18
Mikey Pags
3d ago

yes i said functioninfmg fine .no enlarged heart.no bells palsy.if horse medicine will do it im in.what they are shooting you with is worse..fools medicine

Reply
9
Spartan149
3d ago

Yeah two compounds we are lacking . Truth and common sense

Reply
15
