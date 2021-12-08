ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto CEOs Hit Capitol Hill: Here’s What to Expect

By Nikhilesh De
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 members of the House...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Crypto executives debut on Capitol Hill, urging light regulation of their booming industry

Executives of six leading cryptocurrency companies, appearing before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, advocated for light regulation as Washington policymakers consider how to impose federal oversight on the booming industry. They encountered early signs of a partisan split in lawmakers’ approach to their technology. Democrats voiced concerns about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Capitol Hill
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Next for Polkadot, The Sandbox and Three Low-Cap Altcoins, According to Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is mapping out the levels where Polkadot, The Sandbox and three other low-cap altcoins could bounce and potentially carve out bottoms. The crypto analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 152,600 Twitter followers that interoperable blockchain Polkadot (DOT) might see an influx of demand once it taps the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is currently hovering at $32.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Street.Com

TheStreet's Crypto Minute: Here's What You Missed in Cryptocurrency 12/9

Introducing TheStreet's Crypto Minute, bringing you the latest news in bitcoin and cryptocurrency. In our debut episode, we head to Capitol Hill and review what top crypto executives told Congress, discuss MicroStrategy's (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A Report latest bitcoin purchases and talk who's who in cryptocurrency following the release of CoinDesk's 2021 "Most Influential."
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Conversation U.S.

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy. 1. Why is inflation running so high? There are two basic reasons why inflation has been increasing: supply and demand. Starting with the latter, consumers are on a...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Here’s why U.S. inflation is so high and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy