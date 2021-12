Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted he is still in pain after returning from ankle and knee injuries during Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic, who missed their previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to lingering knee and ankle issues, was given the green light right in time for their showdown with the Nets. Unfortunately, even his return was not enough for the Mavs to end their losing skid after Brooklyn came back from as much as 17 points to take the W.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO