Play golf or cornhole anywhere with this pong-hole chipping game

By StackCommerce
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to practice your golf game from the comfort of your own backyard? Whether you love playing golf or you have an avid golfer on your gifting list this year, there’s now an easy way to practice or play golf at home thanks to the Izzo Pong-Hole Chipping Game. This genius...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods: How good is Charlie at golf and what is his current handicap?

Charlie Woods will play alongside his father Tiger Woods for the second straight year at the PNC Championship next week. The little cat, now 12 years old, is Woods' second child, born two years after he welcomed daughter Sam into the world. As you can no doubt imagine, Charlie is...
GOLF
TODAY.com

Tiger Woods says he will ‘never’ play golf again full time

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he’s “lucky to be alive” following a serious car crash earlier this year that will prevent him from ever playing the game full-time again. In his first press conference since suffering severe injuries from the Southern California wreck in February, Woods also revealed that he nearly lost a leg and that amputation “was on the table.”
GOLF
Times Union

Play the World's Greatest Golf Courses From the Comfort of Your Home

Real business gets done on the golf course. Okay, that's not entirely true, but many entrepreneurs like to use a trip out on the links as a low-key opportunity to make things happen. But if you're playing terrible, not only is it hard to focus on your pitch, but it's a little difficult to command negotiation respect, too.
GOLF
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Playing Through: Delayed ski season keeps local golf courses busy

Unseasonal temperatures and lack of snow has caused Mt. Bachelor to push back its opening day – twice. But depending on your preferred activity, the warm weather these days might not be all bad news. The slow start to the winter season is causing some to mourn and others to...
GOLF
mymixfm.com

Golf-Woods unsure of return date, ‘would love’ to play British Open

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods does not know when he will return to the PGA Tour following a February car accident that left him in a wheelchair for two months, but said on Tuesday he would love to compete in the British Open next July at St. Andrews. Woods, who was...
GOLF
Sun-Gazette

Golf tip of the week: Ease up on the throttle and play better golf

Ease up on the throttle by hitting one more club than you think you need. If you feel you need a seven iron, go to a six iron. Utilizing one more club will create a smoother transition when starting the downswing. Balance is essential. Good balance creates power and accuracy. Most golfers swing too quickly on the down-swing, causing the body to be out of position at impact.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
elizabethton.com

Tipton signs to play golf at Roane State

Elizabethton golf standout Caleb Tipton recently put ink to paper to play collegiately for Roane State Community College as part of Coach Chris Griffin’s golf team. Tipton, who qualified for the TSSAA State Golf Tournament in Pigeon Forge during his senior year this season, was joined by family and friends in the Elizabethton Commons area for the signing.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Tiger Woods’ Playing Future Admission

Since his serious accident earlier this year, Tiger Woods has left golf fans everywhere without a hint about his future in professional golf. That finally changed on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest’s Henni Koyack, Woods revealed that he has been thinking about his playing future less than a year after a single-car accident left the 45-year-old with significant injuries to both of his legs. While he’s willing to admit that playing on the PGA Tour full-time is out of the question, the 15-time major champion did say that he thinks its realistic to come back and pick specific events that he wants to play in.
GOLF
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Golf Notes: A hole in one for Bill Brekhus

Bill Brekhus did it last week on hole number nine, the three par. Using a five-iron, blade, Bill took one swing and in the hole, it went. The shot was witnessed by Bill’s playing mates Collin Fling, Jason Carmichael, Russel Roach, and Sean Meade. Collin had teed off previously to Bill and landed his ball a foot and a half from the cup. The hole was in the shade so it wasn’t apparent looking down on the green from the tee what had happened to Bill’s shot. When the group arrived on the green there was Bill’s ball resting comfortably on the bottom of the cup…a one on the scorecard. Bill said the last time he got a hole-in-one was twenty years ago on the Little River Course. Congratulations Bill do it again.
GOLF
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Bud Cauley on playing vs. practicing

— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you. Disclaimer: must be...
GOLF
Fox News

Bryson DeChambeau says he once wanted to quit playing golf

Bryson DeChambeau, one of the world's top golfers, recently caught up with the New York Post and said that he once considered quitting the sport. "There was a point in time — I'm not kidding — where I just felt like I wanted to leave the game," DeChambeau said. "I just felt like, ‘I don't need any of this. Why? Why put myself through all this torture?’"
GOLF
voiceofmuscatine.com

Municipal Golf Course closing for season following play on Sunday

Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (De. 6-7) Closed Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 8-9) Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 10-11) The course will begin winter hours on Sunday, Dec. 12 with the hours of operation as follows:. Closed on Sunday and...
MUSCATINE, IA
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Hone Your Golf Game This Winter with This Home Simulator

It's not just something you see in movies or on TV, business really does get done on the golf course. For entrepreneurs trying to build a business, golf is a useful skill. You don't have to be Phil Mickelson, of course, but if you're trying to make an impression on a big potential client, your golf game can do some of the negotiating for you.
GOLF
Golf.com

How to play golf in the cold: 8 tips for conquering winter golf

With temps dropping, daylight waning, and Christmas trees being erected, it can mean only one thing — winter is coming. For some, that might mean the clubs are being stored away in the back of the closet until spring, but for others, it’s the beginning of a whole new season: winter golf.
GOLF

