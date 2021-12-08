Play golf or cornhole anywhere with this pong-hole chipping game

Bill Brekhus did it last week on hole number nine, the three par. Using a five-iron, blade, Bill took one swing and in the hole, it went. The shot was witnessed by Bill’s playing mates Collin Fling, Jason Carmichael, Russel Roach, and Sean Meade. Collin had teed off previously to Bill and landed his ball a foot and a half from the cup. The hole was in the shade so it wasn’t apparent looking down on the green from the tee what had happened to Bill’s shot. When the group arrived on the green there was Bill’s ball resting comfortably on the bottom of the cup…a one on the scorecard. Bill said the last time he got a hole-in-one was twenty years ago on the Little River Course. Congratulations Bill do it again.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO