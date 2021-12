The San Jose Sharks are buzzing as they make their way to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020. The team is 13-9-1 and has won all three games on this road trip thus far. Tonight is just their second back-to-back of the season, though, and after a hard-fought match in Elmont last night, it’s going to be a battle to squeeze out a victory.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO