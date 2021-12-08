ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Although Las Vegas Maintains Its ‘Sin City’ Title, Philadelphia Isn’t Far Behind

An assessment of greed was one of the measures in compiling the list of 'Most Sinful Cities.'Image via Tima Miroschnichenko at Pexels.

You might think a city like Philadelphia — founded on tenants of fraternity, brotherly love, common good, and altruism — would rank rather low on a national assessment of sinful cities. But you’d be wrong. WalletHub reveals the local prevalence of anger, hatred, jealousy, greed, lust, vanity, and other entrenched vices.

To compile the ranking of 2021’s Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub tweaked the traditional “seven deadly sins” as:

  1. Anger/hatred
  2. Jealousy
  3. Excesses/vices
  4. Greed
  5. Lust
  6. Vanity
  7. Laziness

It then used these categories to create 37 related metrics, molding them to measurable behaviors like violent crime, bullying, excessive drinking, and adult entertainment establishments.

Finally, analysts applied the resulting matrix to 180 U.S. cities, arriving at a numerical “vice index.”

Philadelphia climbed one spot compared with last year, landing at sixth place with its 49.60 score.

Perhaps passions that were amassed during the COVID-19 quarantines led Philadelphians to act on their amorous inclinations; the city’s highest-ranked category was lust.

Anger/hatred was next (13th place), followed by vanity (18th place).

Other scores were as follows:

  • Jealousy (No. 39)
  • Excesses/vices (No. 47)
  • Greed (No. 67)
  • Laziness (No. 81)

Las Vegas, aptly known as Sin City, remained in the top spot. The good citizens of Port St. Lucie, Fla., were rated least corruptible, in the list’s last position.

See the entire ranking at WalletHub.

