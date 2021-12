The New York Giants will travel to South Florida this weekend to take on our Miami Dolphins. After a horrifying 1 and 7 start, the Dolphins managed to rip off four wins in a row, thus sweeping the entire month’s worth of games in November. If Miami wants to continue to keep their very thin chances at getting to the playoffs alive they must win this game against one of the weaker teams that they play in their final five contests. The final playoff spot, the seventh spot, in the AFC, if the playoffs were to begin today, currently belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers who sit at 6 and 5.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO