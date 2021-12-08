ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A traffic accident injured 13 people in East County (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0dHFAlWl00
A traffic accident injured 13 people in East County (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday evening, at least 13 people suffered injuries following a traffic collision involving a pickup truck in East County.

As per the initial information, the motor vehicle accident took place on Interstate 8 near Campo. The early reports showed that three people suffered serious injuries and one was airlifted to the hospital through a helicopter.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A traffic accident injured 13 people in East County

December 8, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Campo, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Traffic Collision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

50-year-old man killed after a two-vehicle crash in Las Vegas; 24-year-old Daysia Brown arrested for DUI (Las Vegas, NV)

A 50-year-old man lost his life following a crash early Friday in downtown Las Vegas while a Henderson woman was jailed on suspicion of driving while impaired. The preliminary reports showed that a Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue at 1:52 a.m. when the driver of a Jeep heading eastbound on Gass went through a red light. The two vehicles then crashed into each other.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

One person killed after a DUI accident near downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

One person was killed after a two-vehicle accident early Friday morning near downtown Las Vegas while a driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 1:52 a.m. at the intersection of Gass Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Charleston Boulevard. The early reports showed that a Jeep traveling east on Gass Avenue went through a red light at Las Vegas Boulevard and slammed into a Toyota sedan that was traveling north.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy