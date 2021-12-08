A traffic accident injured 13 people in East County (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday evening, at least 13 people suffered injuries following a traffic collision involving a pickup truck in East County.

As per the initial information, the motor vehicle accident took place on Interstate 8 near Campo. The early reports showed that three people suffered serious injuries and one was airlifted to the hospital through a helicopter.

