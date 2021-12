It’s 8:30 p.m. local time outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and I have no idea what the hell is going on. It’s dark, soggy, and cold, after a rare rainy day in Los Angeles. I’m searching for the entrance to the venue, located right outside of the University of Southern California’s campus, with hundreds of other concertgoers who are wearing a scattered variation of Certified Lover Boy and Donda merch. Because the Memorial Coliseum is so big, I end up getting lost and have to walk 15 minutes to the opposite side of the stadium to find my gate.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO