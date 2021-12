PHOENIX — Phoenix Marines spent their Saturday morning and afternoon helping those in need by teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to build homes. "We decided that one of the things that drives the Marine Corps is to always leave a place better than how you found it so what better place than to start with home," Staff Sergeant Nicholas Grasso out of Recruiting Sub-Station Arrowhead said.

