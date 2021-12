Game Workers Unite Australia has announced it will transition from a support organization to a full union next year, forming the country's first video game industry union. GWUA had previously supported workers looking to join other unions, mainly by informing workers which unions they were eligible to join and providing information about how to join. Those unions were typically either the larger umbrella union Professionals Australia or the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance, neither of which focused specifically on video games.

