1973 VW Karmann Ghia Is An Unusual German Sports Car

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
Thanks to the relationship between the German and Italian elements, the Karmann Ghia was born.

The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was marketed as a sports 2+2 coupe, a little thought about competitor in the classic sports market, but a highly sought after car in the collector car market now. Made over a span of 20 years, The Karmann Ghia by VW was a marriage of German engineering and precision, and Italian style. This particular example is an all-original Saturn Yellow 1973 VW Karmann Ghia coupe that gives you a unique chance to own a rare VW, and expand your classic car collection.

Going back to the 1950s, European automakers were looking ahead to compete on the market. VW already had success with a few models, and Italian auto designer Carrozzeria Ghia wanted to boost their reputation on the world stage, and thus the Karmann Ghia came to life.

The Karmann Ghia was based off the chassis and mechanicals of VW’s Beetle, with a body four inches wider with hand shaped body panels that gave it an undeniable look. Powering the unique car is a 1955 with a 1200 cc flat-4, and from the coupe would become a convertible, and a total of 445,000 units were sold. Little would change over the lifespan of the VW Karmann Ghia, and the 1973 year model was the second to last year of the run. You can see more here.

This vehicle and many others are available at Shiftgate.com. To see more click here www.shiftgate.com

