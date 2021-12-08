ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ top AP’s best 2021 films

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle have named their picks for the best movies of 2021. Bahr’s No. 1...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Licorice Pizza’ Delivers: Paul Thomas Anderson Pic’s Opening Among Filmmaker’s Best With Record Screen Average – Specialty Box Office

Remember when New York and Los Angeles use to post big figures for the opening of a specialty film at the box office? Well, those days look to be coming back. United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza posted a huge $83,8K opening screen average from four theaters, which the studio is calling an-all-time record. How is that? Well, when it comes to the top opening theater averages, many of those are comprised of multiple screens a theater, while Licorice Pizza is literally making its moola from four screens at the LA Regency Village, NYC’s Lincoln Square, Village East and...
MOVIES
editorials24.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Wins Best Pictures At National Board Of Review – Editorials24

After lighting up the pandemic specialty box office over Black Friday weekend with an enormous per screen average, MGM/United Artist Releasing’s Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson took Best Film and Best Director for this year from the National Board of Review. The movie, loosely based on the teen acting...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
WUSA

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Lands a Cameo in 'Licorice Pizza'

Licorice Pizza director Paul Thomas Anderson is revealing how Leonardo DiCaprio's father, George, ended up with a cameo in his coming-of-age film. New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan took to Twitter and posted quotes from the director that didn't make his published article, and it's a good thing he did because it produced quite the comical nugget.
CELEBRITIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Is Top Film Of The Year According To National Board Of Review, Paul Thomas Anderson Best Director

The National Board of Review is always an interesting group to be among the first to drop their annual awards. Their picks tend to go against the mainstream of thinking, which is why I always like to highlight them while ignoring some of the others which tend to go as predicted. And they were again a bit out-of-step once again, by choosing Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza as the top movie of the year.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “Lost Daughter” Sweeps Gotham Independent Film Awards, “Flee” is Best Documentary

The only place to be on Monday night in New York was at 55 Wall Street where the independent film Gotham Awards went off without a hitch and with plenty of celebrities. And what a night it was: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” swept with Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Breakthrough Director. It was quite an achievement for the award winning and much praised actress, who is also the wife of a famous actor (Peter Sarsgaard), daughter of a screenwriter Naomi Foner) and director (Stephen Gyllenhaal) and sister of a famous actor (Jake Gyllenhaal). Maggie thanked them all in her various speeches, but she did it herself, and she is a new force to be reckoned with in the film world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Wins NBR

What does the National Board of Review picking Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza mean for the Oscar race? Well, we’re not entirely sure. If you remember, last year Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” was named Best Picture by the same voting group. Then again, if “Licorice Pizza” ends up winning...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Licorice Pizza#Ap Film Writers#Danish
The Ringer

The True Story Behind Bradley Cooper’s Character in ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza, is a mostly wistful coming-of-age story set in early-’70s California that, for one memorable mid-film stretch, threatens to turn into a monster movie. Like much of the movie, the sequence has roots in real life, specifically the teen years of Gary Goetzman, a child actor turned producer whose notable collaborators include Jonathan Demme and Tom Hanks. (“I can’t remember at this point if I’m trying to pretend that it’s not Gary’s story,” Anderson told Variety in a recent interview, “but fuck it, it’s him.”) But while Anderson has taken some mild pains to obscure the identities of real-life characters who breeze in and out of the film, like Lucille Ball and William Holden, the film leaves the name of its least-flattering depiction unchanged: Jon Peters, a larger-than-life figure who’s found his way into one chapter of Hollywood history after another, from his involvement in the excesses of the 1970s to the #MeToo reckoning of the 2010s.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film By New York Film Critics Circle; Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Take Other Prizes – Complete Winners List

Drive My Car, the Japanese drama co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and the country’s submission to the International Feature Oscar race, been been named the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. The group also voted on Lady Gaga as Best Actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci, while Benedict Cumberbatch nabbed Best Actor for The Power of the Dog. Hamaguchi’s pic premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it scored the Screenplay prize. It becomes another title...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Licorice Pizza, Dune, and Titane With 2021 Awards

Another year is drawing to a close and with it the announcement of countless accolades for movie award season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 28 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films ended up becoming a Top 11 after a tie forced two movies into the final spot, the ties didn't end there though as we had a record three ties throughout all our categories including in Best Lead Actress and Best Ensemble Cast.
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Why Limited Screen Time Shouldn’t Prevent Bradley Cooper From Being an Oscar Frontrunner for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson is the rare filmmaker who doesn’t just make movies – he makes events. People eagerly anticipate his next project. They make a point to see it in the theater as soon as possible. They even haul themselves out to Westwood Village for a screening. (I personally love the area but judging by the complaints on Twitter, this is a huge sacrifice.) And for most people, it seems Anderson’s latest, “Licorice Pizza,” was worth the trip. Of the many elements of the film that are praised – the story, direction, cast, aesthetic – there seems to be a general...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Licorice Pizza’ Slashes Christmas Dates in Smart Strategy, but for Indies It’s Painful

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” previously projected to expand on Christmas Day to around 2,000 theaters, will now open at fewer than half. United Artists informed hundreds of theaters this week, including many independents, that availability would be delayed. The film spent its first two weeks in only four New York/Los Angeles theaters and showed the best limited performer since “1917” in 2019. It dropped only 22 percent in its second weekend, which attests to strong word of mouth. Even more significant is its draw for audiences under 35, unusual for a late year awards-appeal release. Why the last-minute switch? UA president...
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harold and Maude’ at 50: An Oral History of How a ‘Harrowing’ Flop Became a Beloved Cult Classic

It was the original cult film. A movie you had to show your girlfriend or boyfriend so they understood you. And it was the comedy Variety called “as much fun as a burning orphanage.” Making “Harold and Maude” wasn’t easy, and releasing it to the general public was even harder. But 50 years on, the touching, droll and subversive story of a troubled teenager, played by Bud Cort, who falls in love with a nearly 80-year old free spirit, played by Ruth Gordon, still feels fresh and funny. The idea for the film was hatched by Colin Higgins, a UCLA film student who lucked...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

That’s John C. Reilly as Herman Munster in Licorice Pizza

The Licorice Pizza credits say Herman Munster plays himself, but he was actually played by Paul Thomas Anderson regular John C. Reilly. Reilly appeared in all three of Anderson’s first three films — 1996’s Hard Eight, 1997’s Boogie Nights and 1999’s Magnolia — and goes back to the San Fernando Valley (setting of Boogie Nights and Magnolia) for a brief Licorice Pizza scene set at an event called the Teen Age Fair.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy